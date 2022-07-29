PBS personality Eleanor Burns, dressed as 1930s Heritage Inductee Florence LaGanke Harris, teaches those gathered how to use the fusible interfacing quilting technique, a process developed by Harris and modernized by Burns.
The fusible interfacing technique uses heat and pressure to reinforce the shape or pattern the quilter wishes to employ prior to border stitching. The process was created by Florence LaGanke Harris in the 1930s and modernized by Eleanor Burns.
