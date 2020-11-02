FORT WAYNE — Questa Education Foundation announced Monday a new partnership with Taylor University. Questa scholars who attend and graduate from Taylor will now receive 25 percent in loan forgiveness on their Questa loan, in addition to 50 percent forgiveness if the student lives and works in Northeast Indiana for five years after graduation. In total, a scholar’s Questa loan can be up to 75 percent forgiven. This new partnership and forgiveness benefit will apply to new Questa Scholars starting at and returning to Taylor University in fall 2021.
“As we hold steady in our mission, we are eager to partner with Questa as part of our commitment to affordability,” said Nathan W. Baker, Vice President for Enrollment Management at Taylor. “This partnership opens doors for students to pursue their calling and invest in our neighboring communities.”
