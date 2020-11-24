WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Top Farmer Conference, a management program for farmers that features some of the nation’s top experts on marketing, risk management and crop production, will take place Jan. 8, live via the Zoom meeting platform.
“This year has brought an abundance of challenges and uncertain economic conditions for the ag industry,” said James Mintert, Purdue professor of agricultural economics and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture. “Although the pandemic prevents us from gathering in person for the conference as we have traditionally done for decades, it is perhaps more important than ever that we continue to bring farmers information on how to translate this year’s challenge into next year’s success. Meeting virtually will allow farmers to hear from thought leaders and experts, as well as network with peers during this interactive online session.”
