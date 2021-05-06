Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture will host a free, monthly corn and soybean outlook webinar series for the remainder of 2021. Each webinar will follow the release of that month’s updated U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports.
Each webinar will review new information from the USDA and implications for both the current and upcoming crop years’ marketing strategies. Updates on crop conditions, corn and soybean export prospects, ethanol demand, ending stocks estimates and corn and soybean basis, along with farm income projections, will be main topics of discussion. The next webinar is 12:30 p.m. May 14. Interested participants can opt to register for a single webinar or the entire series on the center’s website.
