WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture on Nov. 11 will host a free Corn and Soybean Outlook webinar for the month of November. The webinar will be at 11:30 a.m.
The webinar will immediately follow the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s November Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates reports. These reports will be a main topic of the discussion.
