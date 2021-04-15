Owners and operators of diverse farm operations are invited to join Purdue Extension specialists and educators and Indiana agribusinesses for a free virtual series, Direct Farm Marketing.
Extension specialists and educators, along with guest speakers, will discuss how to enhance the sales of produce, animal products and value-added processing through marketing education. Participants will learn direct marketing basics and specific market types and strategies.
