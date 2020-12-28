WEST LAFAYETTE — In-person commencement will return in May 2021 at Purdue University, which announced Dec. 14 that it will hold the Spring ’21 commencement at Ross-Ade Stadium, allowing graduates to share the special experience safely with family and friends. The in-person event for undergraduate and professional candidates will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15.
“We have all been disappointed that in-person commencements were impossible in 2020,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. “We created the best virtual commencement ceremonies among our peers, but it isn’t the same as celebrating this important milestone in person. I know our team is hard at work to make a Ross-Ade ceremony memorable for everyone involved. When it is safe to get back to Elliott Hall, we will.”
