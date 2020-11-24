WEST LAFAYETTE — A publication headed by a Purdue administrator is contributing information via a journal’s special issue on artificial intelligence and well-being related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The issue is temporarily free to public download.
Titled “Intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Community Well-Being,” the issue will appear in the International Journal of Community Well-Being. Purdue’s Honors College is the home to this journal, published by Springer, an international academic publisher, and in conjunction with the Global Community Institute at Seoul National University. Several prominent voices have contributed to the issue, which will be free until the end of the year. The authors include experts from Google and Facebook, as well as academic scholars, exploring AI applications, ranging from caregiving to impacts on Indigenous communities to land and urban development.
