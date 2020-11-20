WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University's Center for Education and Research in Information Assurance and Security (CERIAS) is joining the national Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CyManII) to improve cybersecurity and energy efficiency for American manufacturing.
Purdue joins 24 universities in the effort, which will develop tools, technologies and guidance for securing manufacturing, supply chains, factory automation and information and for manufacturing workforce development. Purdue is one of five founding university members of CyManII; the University of Texas at San Antonio will lead the $110 million national effort. The effort is being funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.