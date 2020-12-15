WEST LAFAYETTE -- This past year was filled with uncertainty in the agricultural markets. A lingering trade war, weather issues and the COVID-19 pandemic impacted prices and brought change to all parts of the agricultural value chain. One of the biggest questions is whether these issues will continue to disrupt agricultural markets into 2021.
Each year, experts from the Purdue University’s Department of Agricultural Economics review the economic conditions from the previous year and look ahead to what the agricultural sector can expect in the coming year. Those findings are published in the Purdue Agricultural Economics Report Annual Outlook Issue.
