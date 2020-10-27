WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Extension Land Lease Team is hosting two virtual workshops for landowners and farmers to learn more about farmland leases, legal aspects of leases and leasing trends. The workshop, “More Than a Handshake,” will be offered 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 17.
Anthony Crowell, an attorney at Gordon and Associates, will present the legalities of having an effective land lease. Purdue Extension educators also will discuss land values and trends, types of leases, components of leases and communication. Attendees will gain skills needed to negotiate an equitable lease, understand how to determine rental rates and recognize common pitfalls often made while developing a lease agreement.
