The Purdue Extension Succession Planning Team is hosting the workshop “Keeping the Farm Resilient in Uncertain Times” this winter for family farm operators interested in learning more about succession planning. The three-night virtual workshop will be offered 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 15 and 22.
The program will guide family farm operators on planning the transition of their business to the next generation. Participants will learn about adapting and planning during uncertain times, determining if adding or changing operators is financially feasible, selecting the right business structure to transfer ownership and protect assets, and communicating effectively for conflict management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.