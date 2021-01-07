WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Extension Land Lease Team invites those who have inherited or might inherit farmland soon to attend “So You’ve Inherited a Farm, Now What?” The two-session virtual workshop will be offered 6:30-8:30 pm. Jan. 21 and Jan. 28.
Adapted from a University of Nebraska Extension program, the series will discuss best strategies for managing farmland and farm assets. Presenters include Purdue Extension educators and Indiana attorney Kent Frandsen, who will discuss legal aspects and decisions to inherit a farm for your family.
