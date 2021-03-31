Garden enthusiasts, local officials and community volunteers are invited to attend Purdue Extension’s Grass to Garden signature program this spring. Realizing that every garden project is unique, the Grass to Garden program guides participants through the stages of developing a community garden.
From teaching how to grow plants to strengthening agriculture and community development efforts, the program gives attendees the tools needed to improve access to local, nutritional foods and ultimately create healthier communities.
