Mung Chiang, Purdue University’s John A. Edwardson Dean of the College of Engineering, has been elected one of seven international fellows of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences in 2020.
Chiang will be invited to an induction meeting for new International Fellows in the spring. He and Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne are the only two elected international fellows from the United States this year. The academy also named 35 fellows in Sweden in various specialty divisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.