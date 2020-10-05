Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture will host a free Corn and Soybean Outlook webinar for the month of October. The webinar is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
The webinar will immediately follow the release of the United States Department of Agriculture’s October Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates reports, which will be a main topic of the discussion.
