WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue University’s Center for Food and Agricultural Business, the Agricultural Retailers Association and Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business will again partner to present the 2021 ARA Management Academy on Jan. 26-28. The program will be held online.
The ARA Management Academy provides valuable take-home tools for management practices to agribusiness professionals through interactive exercises, faculty-led presentations and group collaboration. Through a combination of live sessions, small group exercises and pre-recorded learning videos to view at their convenience, participants will develop their management capabilities while networking with industry peers. The program enhances the skill set of managers and leaders within agronomic organizations, as well as those who expect to have more management responsibilities in the future.
