WEST LAFAYETTE — Since 1949, Purdue University agriculture alumni have gathered for an annual meeting and fish fry. The fish fry has become a major event held the first weekend in February at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, attracting major speakers, Purdue leadership, Indiana federal, state and local government representatives and a crowd of more than 1,500 alumni and friends.
This year, as the nation continues to address challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual fish fry has Gone Fishin’ with a series of virtual events.
