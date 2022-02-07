Locals expressed concerns about the county’s solar energy ordinance Monday morning with many of the comments directed toward the process rather than the legislation.
One of the new developments regards setbacks, which have been a heated issue with the solar energy project. According to Area Plan Commission (APC) executive director Ryan Malott, the solar farms will be stationed 50 feet from the right of way. Local farmers expressed even further concern with the setback.
“Being a farmer and recognizing the impact that corn fields have at intersections and driveways and so forth, it concerns me greatly that 50 foot would not be enough in order to not impair motorists or residents pulling out of the driveway if the panels are sitting 50 foot from the roadway,” said local farmer Randy Atkins. “I know that it’s very detrimental. I chop the tops of cornfields every year for the safety of people coming around the corner.”
The commissioners and other public officials noted the concern from Atkins and expressed thanks for the comments. However, it was not confirmed whether the concern will alter any standards set forth by the ordinance.
The main concern presented by the public was regarding the board of zoning appeals (BZA) and its responsibilities with the solar ordinance.
Since the solar energy ordinance was transferred from the BZA to the APC, the BZA’s involvement in county issues has been investigated. Local citizens expressed concerns as well as recommendations to the commissioners and the APC to allow the BZA to continue to work on the solar energy ordinance as initially planned.
“It’s my understanding that the course that would normally occur is that the solar application would go before the BZA as a special exception,” said Atkins.
Other citizens of the public agreed with Atkins’ interpretations of the BZA’s responsibilities and submitted a verbal recommendation for the commissioners to award the BZA with the task once again.
“I would like to remind the county commissioners to keep the approval of the solar farms with the BZA with special exception and approve the ordinance maintenance,” said local Eric Wright. “Most counties in the state of Indiana use the BZA.”
Wright stated that the BZA is tasked with evaluating projects and developments that may harm the citizens of the county. As a result of concerns expressed by the public, including wastewater runoff, assessed valuation and more, many public citizens claimed that the BZA should be involved with the development of the project rather than the APC.
Bardsley explained the chain-of-command with the ordinance to the public after stating that the BZA is currently not involved with the writing of the ordinance.
“Ultimately, this commission enacts the ordinance. Right now it’s in the hands of the area plan on what type of legislation they feel is necessary,” said Bardsley. “That comes to us. We can adopt or send it back for rewrite.”
According to Bardsley, local officials met with the county attorney to discuss the responsibilities of the BZA which will be released in a public meeting in the near future.
“We’ve had some questions regarding the BZA and what it should and should not be doing,” said Bardsley. “We have to present that in a public forum first.”
