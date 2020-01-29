The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry is working with conservation groups and forest stakeholders to update the 2010 Forest Action Plan, a 10-year strategic document that considers the conditions and trends of forest resources in the state and provides long-term strategies to address threats. The plan encompasses Indiana’s approximately 5 million acres of forestland, 84 percent of which is privately owned and 16 percent of which is owned by public institutions including federal, state and local governments.
Stakeholders include Hoosier National Forest, the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Indiana Forest & Woodland Owners Association and professional forester associations. About 30 other conservation and environmental organizations also have contributed to the update process through involvement with the Indiana Forest Stewardship Coordinating Committee.
