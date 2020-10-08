Prosperity Indiana is now accepting nominations for top leaders in the field of community economic development. Four community leaders are named each year during Prosperity Indiana’s statewide annual summit. The 2021 Prosperity Indiana Summit, presented by First Financial Bank, will take place virtually on January 13-14, 2021.
Winners – nominated by their peers and chosen by a judging committee – are selected based on criteria established for each award. The award winners join a prestigious group of individuals and programs dedicated to improving the quality of life in Indiana. In addition to receiving an award, a cash donation is made to an organization of their choosing. Nominations may be submitted for the following award categories.
