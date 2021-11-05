A Gas City man who allegedly used lights on the front and rear of his vehicle while telling a group of probation officers to turn their headlights on now faces a felony charge, according to court documents filed this week.
Officers allege Glen Loren Swanson, 19, used blue lights on the front of his vehicle and red and yellow lights on the rear of his vehicle while telling the driver of a white Chevy Equinox to turn his lights on. Police say Swanson identified himself as a law enforcement officer with Gas City Police Department, but Swanson claims the story was skewed and that he did not impersonate an officer, adding that he doesn't have blue lights on his vehicle.
