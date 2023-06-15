Kids pond dipping

A combination Project WET and Project WILD workshop will be held at Salamonie Lake’s interpretive / nature center, July 11, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This free workshop is geared for teachers and families to use with school age children and has extensions for younger children as well. Participants will receive ideas, instructions, and the guidebooks for WILD and for WET.

 Photo provided by Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

