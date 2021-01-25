What began as a hobby has flourished into much more for John and Rebekah Copas, owners of the Hands of Grace Pottery Studio in Fairmount.
Six years ago, John’s interest in pottery began when his neighbor — who was a nurse for the VA — took note of his interest in other three-dimensional art forms like woodworking and metal fabrication.
The neighbor offered to sell him a pottery wheel. Having never created pottery before, John had to start with the basics.
“I went from square one,” he said. “I started watching these YouTube tutorials, of course, as classes. ‘All right, this is making sense.’ Then it just took off from there.”
Having served in the Marine Corps for more than two decades, John looked toward art to aid him in his battle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Rebekah, John’s wife, said that it initially began as a way for them to unwind.
“It kind of became a therapy. It was in the basement. It was like the ‘I just need to stretch and get my brain to calm down.’ He would do the clay part, and I would do the painting or the glazing,” Rebekah said.
John attended Indiana Wesleyan University, where he obtained a degree in social work. Through the combination of his degree and newfound interest in pottery, his desire to open a studio began to take shape.
“We started shopping around for the different equipment and the pieces we were going to need on Facebook Marketplace,” John said. “There was an advertisement on there for quite a big amount of equipment that I realized we could use.”
John contacted the family who put up the advertisement, who said they would be willing to donate the equipment if John would provide the family a tax write-off, which he was able to provide.
John and Rebekah drove a moving van to Illinois, where they met with the family.
“What it had come down to is their sister owned that house and she ran a small studio out of her basement, and she passed away,” John said. “So they were having to get rid of everything in the house because actually, they were selling the house the following week.”
The sister’s name was Grace.
“We got the idea that it would be cool to somehow honor their sister and their family because they were so generous,” John said. “We looked at each other, kicked a few things around, and said, ‘What about Hands of Grace?’ It felt like that was what it was supposed to be.”
Due to the pandemic, the opening of The Hands of Grace Studio was delayed until July of 2020.
Since opening their studio, John said they see an opportunity to help others.
“It just kind of got momentum behind it. We said, ‘We could help a lot of people with this.’ Then, what we’re realizing is we have kids who will come in here with autism, Aspergers, down-syndrome, ADHD,” John said. “...This just made so much sense. I know what it does for me. I can help share and express through that – taking care of people. Even if they’re not veterans, everyone goes through trauma. That’s a common ground that we could really use to be a witness or a help to everyone in the community, just through art.”
Hands of Grace is located at 209 W. Eighth St. in Fairmount. For more information, visit handsofgracepottery.com.
