Businessman Chuck Poling is one of five Republicans seeking election to the three Grant County Council at-large seats in the June 2 primary election.
Poling, of Marion, is the owner of Chuck’s Sewer and Plumbing. He is an Army veteran and a Grant County Health Board member. He has also served as an Indiana state delegate. He volunteers at the Boys and Girls Club of Grant County, the Center Township Fire Department and with other local nonprofits, according to his campaign Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.