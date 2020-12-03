On Dec. 2, an off-duty Indiana State Police trooper arrested a Michigan woman who was allegedly driving a Nissan passenger car at 116 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone on U.S. 31 near Miami County Road 1200 North. The woman's unrestrained one-year-old daughter was in the front seat of the Nissan.
On Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m., off-duty Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Mike Meiser was driving northbound on U.S. 31 near Miami County Road 1200 North. Meiser observed a southbound Nissan passenger car traveling at a high rate of speed. He activated his in-car radar and clocked the Nissan at a 116 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone.
