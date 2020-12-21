The Grant County Sheriff’s Department has asked Indiana State Police to conduct an investigation following the death of an Alexandria woman involved in a car accident Sunday morning.
Amanda Elbert, 32, allegedly shot herself with a handgun “she had retrieved from her purse,” while police were processing the scene of a crash that occurred around 8:15 a.m. Dec. 20, according to ISP reports. Despite lifesaving efforts, Elbert was later pronounced dead.
