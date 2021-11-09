The U.S. Post Office located at 202 W. 3rd St. in downtown Marion nearly had its passport photo camera stolen early Monday morning, according to court records.
Leo Smith, 19, last known address 844 E. Grant St., faces up to six years in prison after police say he forcibly entered the office around 1 a.m. Nov. 8 and was found in possession of stolen items, according to court records. Smith is facing a Level 5 felony charge of burglary as well as a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.
Police say Smith initially claimed to be an employee at post office but later recanted that statement.
An officer was dispatched to the scene after an alarm in the “lobby workroom” went off. A policeman arrived within minutes of the alarm notification.
Investigators say the exterior door was partially open and a door leading to the mailroom was held open using a set of keys.
“As [the officer] entered through the door which lead to the mail room and heard a noise coming from the east side of the building,” according to the probable cause affidavit filed in court.
Once Smith was located, police claim he threw items on the ground before raising his hands.
When asked how he got into the building, police say he claimed to not know how he gained access.
A set of keys located on the ground belonged to an employee who reported them missing earlier that day.
As of deadline Tuesday, no court dates have been set.
