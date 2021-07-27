PERU — A state trooper arrested a South Bend man Monday following what police said was a car chase that ended in a Miami County field.
Justin Fitch, 30, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended with a prior conviction, aggressive driving, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and reckless driving, a news release from the Indiana State Police said.
