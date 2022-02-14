Police seized $26,000 cash and 147 grams of narcotics following a Gas City investigation that ended Monday when five felony charges were filed in court.
Derek J. Little, 31, faces charges of dealing narcotics, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia after police found drugs and cash during a traffic stop Feb. 12 around 2:40 p.m.
