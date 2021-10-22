Officers with the Marion Police Department seized a storage container containing .25 caliber and 9mm ammo from a home where a man claims he was shot at, according to police reports issued Thursday evening.
Johnny McCray, 55, told police he arrived at an apartment at 111 W. 13th St. to retrieve $10 he was owed. Once inside the apartment, he claims a woman threw a gun to a man after the man asked her to give him the weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.