A stabbing victim awoke to the sound of shattering glass before suffering multiple stab wounds Thursday morning at Noble View Estate apartments, according to police reports released Thursday evening.
The woman who owns the apartment, 26-year-old Brittney Ann Dauscher, was reported as a missing person by the Marion Police Department after police say she was last seen around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
