A sock on a string dangling from the side of the Grant County Jail helped prosecutors convict a Hobart man of dealing methamphetamine recently, according to court records.
James Forest Courtney will spend up to 10 years in prison and seven years on probation after he was convicted for his involvement in two incidents that included smuggling and or dealing drugs inside the Grant County Jail, according to court records.
Between March 2 and March 9 in 2018, police say Courtney was involved in a scheme to smuggle and sell more than 10 grams of methamphetamine inside the Grant County Jail.
Investigators say the people involved in the situation communicated with an outside source to purchase methamphetamine, using jail email and phone lines, according to court records. Police say Courtney was involved in communication regarding getting the meth into the cell blocks. Courtney reportedly received the meth from someone while in cell block 2, the information filed in the case says.
Courtney pleaded guilty to both conspiracy to commit dealing methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit trafficking with an inmate charges against him, resulting in a 13 year sentence – five years of which will be served on probation, court records show.
That sentence will run consecutively to a four year sentence – two years of which will be served on probation – for another incident in 2019.
On June 16, 2019, investigators say employees of the Grant County Jail found a hole that appeared to have been punched through a window inside the jail.
“From that hole a string was hung outside the building with a sock attached to the end,” the affidavit states, “Inside the sock was found numerous assorted Pixie Stix candy sticks, Marlboro cigarettes, a broken hair brush and an e-cigarette battery.”
On the same day, police found a device thought to help aid the delivery of contraband throughout the jail. A few days later, an inmate told police about a conspiracy to smuggle contraband, including meth, into the jail with the intent to deal it to inmates, according to court records.
“(The witness) described how inmates had created a metal shank and punched a hole into a window from which the sock was lowered to the ground outside the jail by a string in order to smuggle contraband, including methamphetamine, into the jail,” the affidavit states. “(The witness) further stated that inmates would transfer items of contraband between cell blocks by using an air vent and a string and “kite.”
Police say phone calls made by inmates were reviewed, allowing deputies to overhear conversations between Courtney and a woman where Courtney reportedly instructed the woman on how and when to place contraband into the above referenced sock and string contraption in order to smuggle it into the jail.
Pleaded guilty to the dealing methamphetamine charge against him involving that case.
Part of the guilty pleas allows the defendant to successfully complete a rehabilitation program and take part in a re-entry court program to modify their sentence, according to court records.
Courtney received 547 days and 244 days of credit for time served involving both cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.