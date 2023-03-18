GRANT COUNTY — Indiana State Police Trooper Adam York and detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested a Grant County man Thursday on charges alleging possession of child pornography, according to a press release.
The investigation began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), according to the release. The tip ultimately led to a search warrant being served on a residence in the 5500 block of East Lakewood Court in Marion, Indiana by ISP, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.