Police: Man steals vehicle with baby inside
A Marion man is facing several charges including neglect of a dependent and vehicle theft after reportedly stealing a vehicle with a baby in the backseat early Saturday morning.
According to a Grant County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) report, a female victim flagged down a GCSD deputy that was parked at Circle K, 209 W. 38th St. in Marion, at approximately 12:17 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The victim told the deputy her vehicle had just been stolen with her 1-year-old child inside, according to the report.
Officers stopped the vehicle in the area of 4600 S. Western Ave., according to the report. The driver, Daniel Wayne Darnell, 32, of Marion, reportedly smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words, the report states.
Darnell reportedly would not consent to a chemical test and a search warrant for his blood was obtained, police said. He also reportedly told police he was unaware there was a child in the vehicle, according to the report.
Darnell was booked into the Grant County Jail on Feb. 15 on charges of neglect of a dependent, theft between $750 and $50,000 in value, both Level 6 felonies, criminal recklessness and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle in commission of a crime, both Class A misdemeanors, according to jail records.
He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $605 bond the same day, jail records state.
No injuries were reported in the incident, according to the report.
Tim Tedeschi
