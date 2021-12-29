A Marion man has filed a plea agreement in a felony criminal case where he faces charges of burglary, neglect of a dependent and theft, among other charges, according to court records.
Prosecutors say Kyle William Franks knowingly placed his dependent child in a situation that endangered the child's life by "committing burglary while the child was under his immediate care, caring for the child while under the influence of methamphetamine, and/or fleeing the scene of a crime while the child was under his immediate care, according to information filed in Grant County Superior Court II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.