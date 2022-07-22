Marion Police arrested a man in the early hours of Thursday morning after officers said he tried to assault a teenage girl and later attacked an officer who was trying to apprehend him.
Zachary Tyler Case, 35, is facing felony charges of rape, burglary, battery on a public safety officer, battery, three counts of intimidation, three counts of criminal confinement, auto theft and disarming a law enforcement officer, a news release from the Marion Police Department said. He is also facing misdemeanor charges interfering with reporting a crime, striking a law enforcement animal, and two counts of criminal mischief.
