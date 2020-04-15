The community seems to have come to a standstill since Gov. Eric J. Holcomb enacted a stay-at-home-order last month. But the order didn’t stop family and friends from celebrating Kalix Floyd on his fourth birthday.
Crystal Sutton-Foreman, Kalix’s grandmother, said they’d originally planned to throw a skating party because Kalix loves to skate, but she said Kalix didn’t understand why his party was canceled.
Crystal works at the Grant County Courthouse and said she wanted to ask some of the officers that work security there to come by and wish Kalix a happy birthday, after having seen similar things online.
Crystal spoke with officials from the Marion Police Department (MPD), Marion Fire Department (MFD) and Grant County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), who told her they’d try to send some officers by if they weren’t out on calls.
“I didn’t think it would be anything like it was today,” Crystal said. “It was emotional, good emotional. … I was a little teary eyed.”
Crystal said she only expected a few officers, but between the three departments, motorcycle enthusiasts and friends and family, Kalix’s birthday parade went on for nearly five minutes.
Kalix’s mother Breanna said that the family kept the parade a secret until the first vehicle was coming down the street.
As they stood outside, they played the famous Inner Circle song “Bad Boys.” Breanna told Kalix to look down the street as the first fire truck rolled up.
Sirens, horns and honks rang out, with almost every driver saying “happy birthday, buddy” as they passed.
Kalix smiled and waved as each car passed, occasionally spraying a can of silly string at his family and friends.
“(Kalix) was very excited,” Breanna said. “He just had the biggest smile on his face.”
She said Kalix has decided to become a police officer when he grows up. To help him get closer to his dream, Crystal said MPD Chief Angela Haley has offered to take Kalix on a tour of the department after the stay-at-home order is lifted.
But Breanna said they’re going to make that another surprise.
“The way I see it, they went above and beyond,” Crystal said. “It’s just awesome to see.”
Though Kalix did have a happy birthday afterall, Crystal and Breanna said they still plan to take Kalix skating. Crystal said he won’t let them forget it.
