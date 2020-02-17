A Marion man is dead after suffering trauma to the head over the weekend, according to the Marion Police Department.
A coroner has ruled the man's death accidental according to information obtained Tuesday.
MPD Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey confirmed Monday evening that Odale Cobb, 38, died early Monday morning at a Fort Wayne hospital.
An autopsy revealed the man died from a laceration to his scalp.
"Cobb's intoxication contributed to his falling and striking the back of his head against an object in his home," Dorsey wrote Tuesday.
Cobb was initially listed as in stable but critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to Dorsey.
In a news release issued Sunday, Dorsey said Cobb reportedly called 911 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 and reported he was bleeding and needed help. Police and emergency personnel were dispatched to a residence at the 400 block of W. 29th Street and found Cobb conscious but lying on the floor and bleeding, according to Dorsey.
Responding officers applied medical aid to stabilize the uncontrollable bleeding wound to the back of Cobb’s head, according to Dorsey, and medical personnel later determined Cobb sustained a blunt force laceration to the back of his head.
Cobb was initially transported to Marion General Hospital via ambulance and was later transported to a hospital in Fort Wayne for further treatment, Dorsey said. Police executed a search warrant for the residence in an attempt to locate possible evidence, according to police.
Officers responded to the same residence earlier that day at approximately 3:16 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check on the individuals that reside in the home, Dorsey said. Cobb and a 40-year-old woman told police at that time that they had been in an argument but were “fine,” according to reports.
Dorsey said officers had noticed blood on the floor of the residence when responding in the afternoon, with the woman stating Cobb had fallen. Both Cobb and the woman were reportedly intoxicated and uncooperative with officers, according to Dorsey.
Police questioned the woman again when they returned in the evening, and she stated that she found Cobb lying on the floor when she arrived back at the house, according to Dorsey.
“(The woman) and Cobb were very intoxicated which made it hard for police to obtain factual information,” Dorsey said.
The case is active with the criminal investigations division handling further investigations into the incident, Dorsey said.
The Chronicle-Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.