Authorities from a local joint drug task force arrested a Marion man late last week on various felony drug charges, following a hotel drug raid that they said turned up several drugs, cash and a handgun.
On Friday afternoon the Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at Fairbridge Inn and Suites, located at 6138 Corridor Dr. in Marion, following an investigation by the Joint Effort Against Narcotics Team Drug Task Force, according to a press release by the task force.
