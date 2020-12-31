A Gas City man died following an industrial accident at the General Motors (GM) plant in Marion Wednesday morning, according to Marion Police Department (MPD) Deputy Chief and Grant County Coroner Stephen Dorsey.
MPD officers responded to GM, 2400 W. Second St., at approximately 7:06 a.m. Dec. 30, Dorsey said, and Marion General Hospital paramedics were also on scene. The officers were advised an employee, Mark McKnight, 57, of Gas City, was deceased, according to police.
