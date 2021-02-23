A Gas City man is facing charges including resisting law enforcement and OWI after reportedly leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Wabash.
According to Wabash City Police Department (WCPD) Captain and Public Information Officer Matt A. Benson, a WCPD officer observed a suspicious vehicle turn into a local factory and turn off its headlights at approximately 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 21. When the officer turned around to check on the vehicle, the vehicle, later found to be driven by Sterling H. Armstrong, 29, of Gas City, reportedly took off at high speeds, Benson said.
