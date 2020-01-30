A Converse man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison and ordered to pay more than $3 million in restitution after being found guilty of charges including wire fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.
According to court documents, Fredrick D. McCracken, 62, worked as an accountant for a Marion industrial construction company and wrote more than 100 unauthorized checks drawn on the company’s business account from October 2012 through July 2018 that were made payable to his personal business, a press release states.
