A Marion couple is facing multiple drug and neglect related felonies following an incident on April 13 that left a child with a “serious bodily injury,” according to court documents.
Prosecutors allege that Danya C. Dodd, 34, and Zachary J. Dodd, 27, knowingly placed a dependent, whose name was withheld to protect their identity, in a situation that endangered their life or health after the dependent was exposed to opioids, according to court records.
