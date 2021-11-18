A Marion man who fled police at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour Tuesday, traveling through Swayzee while disregarding stop signs, was formally charged yesterday.
Jeremy Swygart, 44, of Marion, faces a Level 6 felony charge of resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor charges for driving while suspended and reckless driving along with infractions for failure to use a turn signal and operating with expired plates, according to court records.
Police say the chase began when Swygart failed to use a signal while driving south on Butler Avenue and turning right on 12th Street in Marion.
“The vehicle then began driving very slowly in the 1400 block of West 12th Street, which is an area that is well known for heavy drug activity,” a police sergeant wrote in his report.
The officer said the chase began once the motorcyclist noticed him driving behind the bike.
Once stopped, Swygart reportedly said he ran from police because he did not have a license and possibly had a warrant out for his arrest, both of which were true according to police.
The chase began around the area of 12th Street and Forest Avenue. The bike reportedly turned west into an alleyway while driving down Forest Avenue.
“As it did, I could hear the engine of the motorcycle begin to accelerate,” the officer said.
Police say the bike continued at “a high rate of speed west in the alley,” hitting speeds of 50 to 60 milies per hour while crossing both Butler and Park avenues without yielding or slowing down. Swygart reportedly then turned south on Geneva Avenue, running a stop sign at 16th Street as he turned west on that street, heading toward Miller Avenue.
He hit about 80 miles per hour while driving west on Miller Avenue before hitting the curve at Troy Avenue.
“The motorcycle nearly lost control and went into a cornfield before getting back onto the road and turning onto Ind. 125 South,” police wrote in their report.
Swygart turned north onto County Road 500 West before turning west onto 9th Street, fleeing at speeds between 90 and 100 miles per hour. When the motorcycle hit Ind. 13, speeds hit 100 miles per hour while traveling south.
The motorcycle drove through the town of Swayzee without stopping at stop signs, going past Ind. 22 in order to turn east onto Ind. 26. Once on Ind. 37, police say they continued at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour until about C.R. 700 South.
“The motorcycle then pulled to the side of the road to give up,” the officer wrote.
The motorcycle plate expired in 2017, police say, and Swygart was arrested on his active warrant. He was transported to the Grant County Jail and Foreman’s Towing came and took possession of the vehicle.
No court dates have been set as of deadline Thursday.
