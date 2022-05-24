Marion police officers arrested a man after they said he led them on a car chase while they were responding to a Monday night call for shots fired.
Kayden Hale, 19, is facing charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, obstruction of justice, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, reckless driving causing bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting law enforcement, operator never licensed, and carrying a handgun without a permit, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.
