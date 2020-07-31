vigil1

A vigil honoring the life of late 10-year-old Wabash resident Nakota “Fergie” Kelly was planned for the late evening of Friday, July 31 at the Field of Dreams, according to attorney Alan J. Zimmerman.

The father of a 10-year-old Wabash boy has been charged with murder.

Police arrested Anthony Dibiah, 37, on July 20 for his alleged involvement with the disappearance and killing of his biological son, Nakota Nakota “Fergie” Kelly.

