The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Marion that left a local man dead.
William White, 34 of Marion, “succumbed to injuries from a gunshot wound” after the incident that happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the state police.
The preliminary investigation found that officers, just before 4 a.m., responded to the area of 1500 South Florence on a report of gunshots being fired. The officers, according to the release, “purportedly received information that a gold-colored SUV was involved in the shots fired call.”
No one was injured in that incident.
“A short time later, a Marion Police Officer stopped a gold Saturn Vue in the 3000 block of Curfman Road,” the release said.
The driver, later identified as White, “exited the vehicle and walked away.”
“The Marion officer allegedly gave verbal commands for White to stop and stay in the vehicle,” the release said. “Those commands were allegedly ignored leading to the officer utilizing his Taser against White. The Taser eventually proved ineffective. At some point, White produced a handgun and was shot, at least once, by the Marion officer.”
The officer was not named in the release. No officers were injured.
The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
“This is standard operating procedure for the Marion Police Department when an officer is involved in a shooting,” the release said.
The investigation is ongoing.
“Upon completion of the investigation, the findings will be provided to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office for review,” the release said.
