Police arrested a man Monday night after they said he stabbed another man outside of a North Baldwin Avenue business.
Officers first responded to Ruler Foods in the 1100 block of North Baldwin just after 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between two men, a news release from the Marion Police Department said.
