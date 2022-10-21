Tauren Wells

With over one billion global streams to date and six number one singles at radio, Wells is a genre-bending recording artist with myriad influences across gospel, pop, r&b and more.

 Photo provided by Trinity Communications

Ten-time Grammy nominee Tauren Wells will be in concert at Indiana Wesleyan University on Saturday.

In the Chapel Auditorium from 7 to 9 p.m., Wells’ “Joy in the Morning” tour will come to Marion with Aaron Cole & Lakewood Music opening.

